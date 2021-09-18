A Blinder Of A Night At The Blind Rabbit

Aleyna Adamson and Christina Giallombardo

The Blind Rabbit is brought to you by the makers of some of Nottingham’s most beloved bars: Penny Lane, Das Kino, and The Magic Garden. Inspired by downtown New York dive bars, The Blind Rabbit wants visitors to forget they are in Nottingham. Aleyna and Christina tell us more.

The New York inspiration behind The Blind Rabbit is evident in nearly every corner of the complex, from the specially designed booth separators to replicate an American train station, to pictures of famous American’s.

The Blind Rabbit is like Wonderland; every time you go, you’ll notice something you hadn’t seen before

The interior has been spectacularly designed with vintage and retro American memorabilia from original Tiffany-stained glass lamp shades to rare collector’s items like the Marlboro clock hanging from the ceiling. We were told almost everything that decorates the bar has been found from hours of scouring through page after page on sites like eBay.

On the first floor there is an arcade filled with retro American bar games like air hockey and TVs on every wall play American adverts from the 90s. The Blind Rabbit is like Wonderland; every time you go, you’ll notice something you hadn’t seen before. The walls upstairs are also lined with multiple American-style baseball t-shirts. You can even find a collection of Simpson’s figures by the bar.

The owners are keen to make your visit to The Blind Rabbit an immersive one. They also want customers to build relationship with their carefully selected staff, including putting photos of regulars behind the bar. You even have the option to hold a party here, making it the perfect stop off on a bar crawl or a great location to hold a society event!

The food at The Blind Rabbit is mouth wateringly tasty. The menu offers classic bar food such as burgers, loaded fries, and even tater tots! For plant-based customers there are plenty of tasty options too. You will find the B12 vegan burger patty (the same one you will find in Das Kino) and fully vegan ‘chicken’ wings made from seitan.

What is a bar without cocktails? The Blind Rabbit offers a bold and delicious selection of cocktails, each with its own witty name, hilarious and recognisable quote and unique add-on decorations.

walk on in and expect to be transported to down town New York

For those who prefer not to drink alcohol this bar offers a satisfying selection of mocktails as well. And of course, they have happy hour (Monday to Thursday 12pm-7pm and 10pm-12am) where cocktails are ‘2-4-£9.95’!

This bar is completely cash free so don’t forget your card when visiting. Customers will be encouraged to scan the QR codes on the table to order from the app or go to the bar to order in person. And most importantly you do not need to book a table to visit The Blind Rabbit. Just walk on in and expect to be transported to down town New York!

