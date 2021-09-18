Happy Dough Lucky: Pizza Worth The Wait?

Aleyna Adamson

Happy Dough Lucky is an independent pizza place situated in the Lacehouse in the Lace Market. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting Impact were invited to taste test their new menu. Aleyna gives her verdict.

Happy Dough Lucky are open with a mission to deliver the taste of authentic Neapolitan pizzas to the people of Nottingham. They say they want to serve ‘real pizza, proper pizza, fresh Neapolitan pizza’ and not the typical frozen ready-made pizza you would find in any regular takeaway or restaurant.

there are options for everyone, from a classic margarita to prosciutto to a completely vegan pizza

With their new and improved menu, Happy Dough Lucky have introduced tapas style appetisers with a range of options to suit any dietary needs. We tried the marinated Mozzarella and the Cheesy Garlic Dough Balls whilst waiting for our pizza to arrive. They were delicious!

Similarly, with the pizzas there are options for everyone, from a classic margarita to prosciutto to a completely vegan pizza. They also offer a gluten free pizza base, however this is not handmade and is from the freezer. These pizzas aren’t the most expensive out there but they still are all priced at £13 or above.

Each month this pizza restaurant commissions a guest chef to design a ‘Guest Pizza’. You can read more about their inspiration on the Happy Dough Lucky website. On August 2, star Michelin Chef Kelvin Tan created a salt and pepper chicken pizza inspired by the food he ate growing up. The guest pizzas are priced around the £15 mark.

Whilst seated, the kitchen is visible so you can watch the chef prepare your food which adds to the atmosphere of the place.

if you are in a rush to eat… then Happy Dough Lucky is not the place for you

When our pizzas eventually arrived (after a 2 hour wait!) they looked deliciously cheesy and fresh. The combinations of ingredients made the pizza taste amazing, yet the actual pizza base was rather thin which caused the centre to be soggy.

If you are in a rush to eat or do not want to spend the whole evening waiting for food then Happy Dough Lucky is not the place for you. Even though the menu they offer is delicious and has something for everyone they lack in organisation and affordability to make a long wait worthwhile. Nottingham has plenty of other pizza places where service is quicker and the food just as good!

