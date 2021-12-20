PC Games: Christmas Gift Guide

Daria Paterek

Impact has already covered game recommendations for Nintendo , Xbox, and PlayStation players. It’s finally time to cover the PC games perfect for Christmas gifts. There are approximately 1.75 billion PC gamers worldwide, so you will likely be buying a gift for a PC player. If you’re searching for recommendations, look no further.

Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve is a cute survival game that is perfect for winter. Despite preferring story-based games, Don’t Starve holds a special place in my heart. The game has no story setup, and it throws the player right into the action. The cartoonish art style is unique and fun, as the player is thrown into a massive, randomised world full of creatures, enemies, and surprises. All of the characters are unique and have their quirks, making each playthrough different and exciting.

Bully

Bully is Rockstar Games’ lesser-known title – but that doesn’t make it any worse than mainstream games such as Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption. You play as Jimmy, a mischievous and rebellious schoolboy, as he navigates life at a boarding school. You’ll fight bullies, get picked on by teachers, attend (or miss) classes, play pranks, and flirt with girls. Bully contains all of the elements that make GTA and RDR so remarkable; memorable antagonists, numerous side quests, a big map, and great humour. For players craving timeless nostalgia, this title is for you.

This War of Mine

If you’re buying for someone that loves a challenge, I recommend This War of Mine. This War of Mine is a war survival game where you play as civilians trying to survive the ongoing conflict. To survive, you have to craft resources, scavenge, and ration supplies. The game can get particularly challenging when you are playing with injured or older characters. The game provides many pre-built scenarios that unlock as you survive with different characters. There is no going back in This War of Mine– if your character dies during combat, you can’t return to an earlier save. This War of Mine is all about providing players with moral dilemmas and giving them the consequences of their actions.

Papers, Please

On the surface, Papers, Please is a simple game where you play as border control and stamp passports. However, the story and themes of the game test the player’s morality. The whole game takes place in your booth, yet there are moments of urgency and emergency. I won’t go into spoiler territory, but there are 20 endings. I believe that’s one of the reasons why Papers, Please is one of the best indies around.

The Jackbox Party Games

For endless hours of entertainment, you should buy The Jackbox Party Games. The Jackbox Party Games are a collection of party games you play as a group by joining with your phone or tablet. The franchise has spawned titles such as Quiplash, Drawful and Fibbage. If you’re looking to buy a game that will lead to hours of entertainment and fun, then The Jackbox Party Games is for you.

Potion Craft

Impact’s Head of Entertainment, Cora, reviewed Potion Craft a few weeks ago. In her article, she rated Potion Craft a 4/5. Some of the reasons she enjoyed the game included the medieval graphics, the interactivity and the relaxing element of the game.

If you’re buying for a player who adores story-based games, Life Is Strange is the game to buy. The game follows Max, a young girl, as she navigates college. After an unfortunate accident, she realises that she has the ability to time travel. While Life Is Strange has some questionable dialogue, it’s a truly immersive game due to its engaging story and complex characters. You get to make decisions that impact the story, filled with twists and turns, as you explore the full power of Max’s powers.

The Wolf Among Us

The Wolf Among Us is an episodic adventure game developed by Telltale Games, most known for The Walking Dead Games. The Wolf Among Us is Telltale’s most underrated game. It has the typical Telltale graphics, which are cartoonish and intriguing, and the storytelling is stellar. You play as Sherriff Bigsby (The Big Bad Wolf), as you must protect your community of supernatural beings from each other. The whole game is based on mainstream fables (Beauty and The Beast, Snowwhite, The Little Mermaid). The Wolf Among Us is full of twists and complex characters. The question is: will you play as the Big Bad Wolf?

Cozy Grove

Emily, one of Impact’s Contributors, reviewed Cozy Grove, proclaiming it as ‘the perfect game to curl up beside the fire on a cosy autumn evening.’ But why should this not extend to cosy winter evenings? If you’re buying for an Animal Crossing fan, then Cozy Grove is perfect. Featuring a real-life timescale, island life, and wholesome character interactions, Cozy Grove is the perfect gift for casual players.

Undertale

Undertale is an RPG game with incredible writing. It is an unmissable title for all PC players, regardless of playstyle. The game contains remarkable characters, funny dialogue, and unique gaming mechanics. In particular, the soundtrack of the game is arguably its best element. If you’re looking for a great all-rounder, Undertale is the game to buy.

