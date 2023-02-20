“More Pancakes Than You Can Shake a Stick At” – Food Review: Cosy Club Pancake Day

Amy Child

Craving pancakes? Get yourself down to Cosy Club to try their exclusive Pancake Day menu, available from 18th to 21st of Febuary. It’s pretty flipping good (if you’ll pardon the pun). Amy Child reviews.

Equipped with a £60 gift voucher, and prepared to eat our body weight in pancakes, my sister and I paid Cosy Club a visit on Saturday morning. Our duty? To sample as much of the pancake menu as possible. (A tough burden to bear, but for the sake of all you Impact readers, we were determined to see it through.)

We ordered five different pancake dishes: the first, their in house speciality Black Forest Gateaux Stack, the other four, our own creations thanks to the ‘Build-Your-Own Stack’ option. With fifteen toppings to choose from, deciding what to put on these was a task in itself, but luckily, we had got over-excited the night before and already put pancake plans in place.

Black Forest Gateaux stack was the best-looking of the bunch, with tons of indulgent toppings

Our mammoth order was taken in stride by a lovely waitress, who was soon covering our table with more pancakes than you can shake a stick at. With their myriad toppings, they were a feast for the eyes, and we set about the process of trying each one in turn. Without further ado, here’s the pancake run-down:

Black Forest Gateaux stack (£9.95) – this stack was the best-looking of the bunch, with tons of indulgent toppings such as whipped cream, brownies, chocolate shavings and cherry syrup. It was very rich, so we couldn’t eat a lot of it, but if you’re a chocolate fanatic with a sweet tooth, you’d likely love this. You’d definitely get your money’s worth.

Brownie pieces, vanilla ice cream, salted caramel sauce (£8.95) – if the Black Forest Gateaux stack sounds like slightly more than you can chew, but you’re still a certified fan of sweet and chocolatey desserts, this is the stack for you. The warm, soft brownie pieces were delicious with the ice cream. With the pancakes too, it was a stellar combination.

The pancakes themselves were warm and fluffy, with chewy, golden edges

Banana slices, blueberries, Greek yogurt, raspberry puree (£10.45) – if, like me, you prefer fruity pancakes, this option is perfect. It was the least sweet of the lot, and tasted lighter and healthier than the others. If the above options make great desserts, this one makes a great breakfast. I could definitely have polished off the whole thing.

Berry compote, strawberry jam, whipped cream, raspberries (£10.45) – my sister and I both crowned this stack as our favourite. Sweet and fruity, topped off with a scattering of fresh raspberries, it was undeniably delicious. We’d definitely recommend sticking with the whipped cream, as it made the pancakes lighter and complimented the sweet jam perfectly.

Bacon and maple syrup (£8.95) – this one was a risk for us, as we had heard of this classic pancake combo but never had the guts to try it. Now, I can safely say, it’s weird… but it works. The sweet-and-salty flavours go hand in hand and, as a side note, the bacon is fantastic.

For most of these stacks, the toppings go a long way and would never leave you munching bare pancake. However, the Greek yogurt one and bacon one seemed to run out of topping a little too soon. The pancakes themselves were warm and fluffy, with chewy, golden edges. They were great, but we don’t think they were made in-house, if that’s something you value.

Also, we couldn’t box up and take away the pancakes we didn’t finish. So, when you order, make sure you eat as much of them as you can!

This wasn’t the first time I’d been there, and it certainly won’t be the last

Finally, Cosy Club is a beautiful venue with fancy golden décor, sure to make you feel like you’re eating your pancakes in luxury. The staff are really friendly, and they easily accommodated for my nut allergy. I didn’t have to compromise on any toppings because of it.

So, if you’re looking to treat yourself this Pancake Day, I’d urge you to give Cosy Club a go. This wasn’t the first time I’d been there, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Amy Child

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of Amy Child. Permission for use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.



