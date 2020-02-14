Podcasts Lifestyle

Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity 12th-19th February 2020

0 February 14, 2020 16:21 by

Joe and Lilith interview Louisa from the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity, discussing some key events this week that you won’t want to miss! 

To find out more, please visit https://nottsfosac.co.uk/

Joe Paternoster and Lilith Hudson

 

Feature image courtesy of https://nottsfosac.co.uk/

For more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!

 

 

Tags
Categories
Podcasts LifestyleScience

by May Perrin - Feb 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

RELATED BY