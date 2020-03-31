The Ultimate Comfort Foods

During this very strange time, we all need something comforting and reassuring. The best way to get this, in my opinion, is through food.

While we’re all house-bound, with cafes and restaurants closing and plenty of time on our hands, what could be better than to do some baking and cooking for your family? So, here are some ideas to keep you occupied and your tummies full…

Pancakes for Breakfast

We’ve been rushing about at uni for so long, with only time to eat a couple of slices of toast on the go, but now we’ve finally got some time to relax and have a lovely long, slow breakfast. So, make the most of it, and load up a stack of fluffy American pancakes with Nutella, or French crepes with sugar and lemon to start your day.

There is nothing more comforting than a hearty bowl of soup.

A Heartening and Cosy Lunch

There is nothing more comforting than a hearty bowl of soup. While you may have already stockpiled tins of Heinz, why not take this time to make your own. Pea and ham soup is a really good spring-time soup transition; it’s fresh and summery – perfect for lifting your mood.

Get Your Chocolate Boost Through Snacks

Let’s be honest, the best food to cheer anyone up is chocolate. There’s nothing better than some gooey, warm chocolate brownies to pick you up as a mid-afternoon snack. If you’re trying to be a bit healthier during this very sedentary time, have them with a dollop of Greek yogurt and handful of fresh strawberries. Other fun chocolate foods to snack on include making microwave chocolate mug cakes: these are quick and fun to make, and just the treat that you definitely deserve.

As the weeks progress, you could get more inventive and start making your own pasta

The Ultimate Stock Piling Food for Dinner

If you’re lucky, it’s likely that you have plenty of packets of pasta in your cupboard. For me, a big bowl of pasta always does the trick at making me feel better. But bear in mind, you may be eating pasta for a while, so vary up your recipes: enjoy some cheesy tuna pasta bake one night, then maybe whip up a spaghetti Bolognese the next, go to the staple pesto pasta with chicken and olives later in the week, and then finish it off with vegetable and tomato pasta bake. As the weeks progress, you could get more inventive and start making your own pasta; go wild and tackle ravioli or lasagne!

Dessert in Front of the TV

Another night in, another night binge watching something on TV with your family. What’s better to go with a Netflix binge than a big tub of ice-cream. If you’re feeling indulgent, some Ben and Jerry’s always does the trick. However, if eating a tub of ice cream is becoming a daily occurrence and you’re looking for something a little healthier, luckily there’s also Halo Top.

It’s so important for us to look after ourselves during this crazy time, so please be kind to yourself, and enjoy eating food that puts a smile on your face.

Katy Skillen

