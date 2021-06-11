Grounded Kitchen Review: A Must Try This Summer!

Alice Nott and Aleyna Adamson

Grounded Kitchen is a small chain of restaurants mainly in the midlands that serve Korean style buddha bowls alongside Japanese inspired teas. With a new restaurant opening in West Bridgford, Impact’s Alice and Aleyna were invited to review the food and experience at Grounded Kitchen.

The food at Grounded Kitchen is in many ways a fusion of South East Asian cooking and British produce, as well as the meeting of convenient fast food and fresh healthy goodness. The basis of each dish is a healthy serving of rice with a mix of vegetables, pulses and different sauces, all either baked or steamed.

The store was quick to highlight that none of its food has been frozen before being served, leading to the same freshness as if you had made it yourself. There’s a range of dishes to try, all with a kick of spice and a veggie/vegan option for each. The spice can be toned down by requesting the buddha bowl without chilli, but it still packs a good amount of flavour.

They are the perfect treat to end a walk/cycle to West Bridgford or to order in after a long day of revising for some brain food

The bowls cost around £10 each (ranging from £8.95 for a Shichimi Bowl to £10.95/11.95 for a Budak Fire Bowl) but are certainly worth the money with the number of different vegetables, proteins and sauces each bowl contains. They are the perfect treat to end a walk/cycle to West Bridgford or to order in after a long day of revising for some brain food.

Alongside the bowls, Quenchers are the perfect Instagramable smoothies. Priced at £4.50, they come topped with different fruit and nuts for a truly aesthetic drink. They also serve Japanese teas for £3.75 that come in a range of flavours from butterfly pea flowers to turmeric.

The bowls that the food comes in are cardboard which is easily recyclable

Making the store as sustainable as possible also seemed to be a goal of Grounded Kitchen. All fresh produce is sourced from the UK to eliminate overseas shipping and to support British farmers. The bowls that the food comes in are cardboard which is easily recyclable, and the cutlery is recyclable plastic. They did mention that they aim to switch to wooden cutlery in the future to cut down on plastics.

The staff were very welcoming and knew the menu so could make recommendations on the food, meaning even if you have never tried anything like this before you can still have something you know will be tasty.

The inside was beautifully designed with paintings of koi fish on the walls and a seating area looking out onto the street making it the ideal place to relax and enjoy some tasty food. You could eve take a book or some work if you wanted to get away from the hubbub of Lenton.

Grounded Kitchen opened on the 2nd of June. It has outdoor and indoor seating as well as offering takeaway on Deliveroo. To see more from Grounded Kitchen, you can check out their website with their other locations or check out their Instagram, @getgroundeduk.

