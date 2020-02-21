Why is Breakfast the Most Important Meal of the Day?

You’ve probably heard all the breakfast myths already: “fit people eat breakfast” … “breakfast kickstarts your metabolism” … “your body’s been fasting, so it needs energy to function properly again”. Maybe you’ve even read some of the opposing articles claiming that intermittent fasting is the secret to weight loss and increased energy. What’s right and what’s wrong?

Don’t worry, I’m here to put you out of your misery and maybe help you to spot the marketing techniques hidden within all the food articles out there – especially those aimed at breakfast and the mission towards optimal health and fitness.

First, remember two things: 1. Your body is smart. 2. You need to look at the whole picture.

let’s toss the idea that it’s a matter of life or death when it comes to breakfast

Humans have evolved and survived over thousands of years so that our bodies can heal themselves to a large degree; all it wants to do at any time is to survive. With this in mind, let’s toss the idea that it’s a matter of life or death when it comes to breakfast.

However, having ticked off survival on our metal to-do lists, most of us want to do more than just stay alive – we want to optimise our health. So, the next claim to investigate is: “fit people eat breakfast”.

To say that breakfast is the entire reason why healthy and fit people maintain their health and fitness is like saying that planes can fly because they have wings. There’s a whole lot more to it which, in daily life, is very easy to forget. The truth that healthy people are hiding behind bold claims about breakfast is the fact that our minds sometimes need to be manipulated a little bit, and here is why:

To make good choices throughout the day, we need to feel on top of things. Have you ever joined the Monday-nation? I.e. you’ve started a diet on a Monday and that Monday didn’t go as planned, as you had to wait until the next Monday. We are a strange species that like structure and symmetry in our minds.

Starting the day right does something to us, it puts us in a good flow, and therefore we “might as well” continue being good towards ourselves. We don’t want to ruin a great day by not eating, or by eating junk. Then, when you’re in this rhythm, it becomes a routine.

Fit people like their routines and, by having a routine for their eating habits, they will get the highly desired side effect of more energy throughout the day

Fit people like their routines and, by having a routine for their eating habits, they will get the highly desired side effect of more energy throughout the day. When you start liking this new way of living, maybe you’ll even go do a workout or two. Without even knowing it, you are one of them. You’ve become fit! It can easily seem like the breakfast was the reason, but maybe that was just the key to starting a really positive snowball effect.

It all comes down to our choices throughout the day and not just one meal. It’s also important to keep in mind that shovelling down a donut because you “need to have breakfast” is not the point of breakfast at all. Instead, feed your body some good nutrients like fibre, fruits and berries alongside some vitamins, healthy fats (like nuts or avocado).

Here are my ideas of good breakfast choices. Pick your favourite and start rolling that snowball!

Avocado Smash on Wholegrain Toast

Add some tomatoes, salt and pepper and maybe even some lime to posh it up.

Oatmeal with Berries, Nuts and Shredded Coconut

Make your own choice of fruit and berries, top with nuts and shredded coconut and maybe a piece of dark chocolate.

Smoothie Bowl with Granola and Berries

Make a smoothie with your favourite fruits, juices and maybe some yoghurt. Add sugar free granola and berries on top.

Scrambled Eggs with Avocado and Salad Topping

Put eggs and avocado together with tomatoes, salt and pepper. Maybe even add some cheese and a sprinkle of parsley on top.

Vibeke Litland

Featured image courtesy of Meg Lessard via Flickr. Image license found here.

Article image 1 courtesy of Ella Olsson via Flickr. Image license found here.

Article image 2 courtesy of Ella Olsson via Flickr. Image license found here.